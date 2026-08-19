Demow Municipal Board Ward Commissioner Ananda Mohan Passes Away in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Ananda Mohan, a resident of Otala near Demow and the 9 No. ward commissioner of Demow Municipal Board, passed away on Monday night while he was undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. The employees of Demow Municipal Board paid their last respects to Ananda Mohan and offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Sushanta Borgohain, State Cabinet Minister cum local MLA, also condoled his demise.

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