A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Lalit Barbora, a retired professor of Nagaon Girls' College and a resident of Uttar Haibargaon in Nagaon town, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nagaon. Born at Juria Gaon in Nagaon district, Barbora pursued his postgraduate studies at Gauhati University and subsequently joined Nagaon Girls' College as a faculty member. He was actively associated with the historic Assam Movement and had faced police harassment and atrocities on several occasions during the agitation. A committed nationalist with strong regionalist convictions, Barbora was closely associated with various social and cultural activities. He maintained a deep connection with his native village and actively participated in almost every social and cultural initiative undertaken there. A dedicated comrade of the Assam Movement and an active member of Sangrami Satirtha Asom Andolan, Nagaon, his demise has been widely mourned across the district.