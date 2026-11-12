Assam: Renowned Educator and Author Dr Binita Baruah Passes Away at 75

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Dr Binita Baruah (75 years), former subject teacher of Hoonlal HS School, Doomdooma, and resident of Gangadhar Chaudhary Road, passed away at her younger daughter’s residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on November 9, according to reports received here.

She was the wife of late Rajen Baruah, former Assistant Professor of English, Doomdooma College, and is a recipient of the State Distinguished Teachers’ award. She published five books with financial aid received from the Government of Assam. She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law.

Doomdooma Senior Secondary School (formerly Doomdooma Junior College) condoled the death of Dr Binita Baruah, whose husband, Rajen Baruah, was its founder Principal.

Her death was also mourned by Doomdooma Press Club, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Hoonlal HS School, Doomdooma Satodol Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma College, and others.