Darrang: The Assam Government has reportedly ordered the forfeiture of pension and retirement gratuity benefits belonging to a former government officer from Darrang district following findings in a bribery case on Thursday, November 26. This follows proceedings involving the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The reported decision concerns a former government officer from Darrang district who faced proceedings following bribery allegations during his tenure in government service.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, investigated the matter.

The state government's action followed findings connected to the case.

The reported order concerns the officer's post-retirement financial benefits, including monthly pension and retirement gratuity.

The precise extent of the penalty has not been ascertained.

The Assam Government's official pension guidance distinguishes regular pension, death-cum-retirement gratuity and other retirement-related benefits.

The Assam Services (Pension) Rules, 1969, provide the relevant framework for pension-related disciplinary action.

Rule 21 addresses withholding pension in cases involving grave misconduct or negligence. Rule 22 deals with provisional pension and restrictions on gratuity while proceedings remain pending.

However, the alleged bribe amount, FIR registration year, police station and details of the investigation remain unverified.