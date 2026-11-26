Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced a monthly garbage collection fee of ₹50 per household across all 60 municipal wards, according to a public notice issued on Wednesday. The charge, intended to support door-to-door municipal solid waste collection, with designated Swachhata Sakhis responsible for collecting payments..

According to the civic body's public notice, the revised charge applies across all 60 wards of Guwahati.

The announcement means households will be required to pay the designated collection workers for the municipal waste collection service.

The notice was issued 24 days after the effective date, making the implementation retrospective for November.

GMC has assigned designated Swachhata Sakhis to collect the monthly user fee across the municipal wards.

According to the supplied notice details, payments will be collected through an authorized app-based payment system operated through these ward-level field workers.

The corporation has appealed to residents to cooperate with the new payment arrangement and ensure that their monthly charges are paid on time.

In its official public notice shared through social media handles, GMC stated, "Citizens are requested to extend their cooperation to GMC and ensure timely payment of the monthly user fee to support efficient waste collection and maintain a cleaner, healthier Guwahati."

The corporation has linked the collection of user fees with supporting efficient waste collection and maintaining cleanliness across the city.

The latest announcement follows an earlier fee proposal announced by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania in May 2026.

The earlier proposed monthly household charge was ₹30. The newly announced ₹50 fee represents an increase of ₹20 per household each month. The revised amount makes the current charge higher than the earlier proposal.

The revised garbage collection fee comes alongside GMC's ongoing 100 Days, 100 Initiatives sanitation campaign, which was launched on November 16, 2026. The campaign is part of the corporation's ongoing sanitation efforts across Guwahati.

The latest fee announcement also follows persistent complaints from residents on social media about irregular daily garbage pickups.

These complaints have brought attention to the consistency of door-to-door waste collection services across municipal areas.

With the revised arrangement applying from November 1, GMC has requested residents across all 60 wards to cooperate with the designated Swachhata Sakhis.

Households are expected to pay ₹50 monthly through the authorized app-based collection system.

The corporation further mentioned that the user fee will support an efficient waste collection and enhance efforts to maintain a cleaner and healthier Guwahati.