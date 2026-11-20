Guwahati: The Assam government has approved a proposal to seek Ramsar site designation for the Roumari-Donduwa wetland complex, beginning the formal process to secure international recognition for the twin wetlands in November 2026. The proposal, presented in Guwahati, aims to make the wetlands Assam's second Wetland of International Importance, following Deepor Beel.

The Assam government's approval marks the beginning of a formal effort to secure international wetland recognition for the Roumari-Donduwa complex.

The twin wetlands, associated with the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, have drawn attention for their ecological importance and recorded waterbird population.

The proposal follows a formal presentation in Guwahati in November 2026. The Assam Forest Department is the approving and presenting authority behind the initiative.

The research and compilation work involved the Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Conservation Society, which partnered in documenting the ecological significance of the wetlands.

The twin wetlands have recorded more than 47,000 waterbirds, according to the research findings compiled through the partnership involving the Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Conservation Society.

The recorded bird population places Roumari and Donduwa among the highest in waterbird abundance within the Kaziranga landscape, according to the supplied research findings.

This bird count forms an important part of the case for seeking Ramsar recognition.

Samarjit Ojha, Research Coordinator of the Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Conservation Society, has also discussed the ecological significance of the twin wetlands.

The Assam government's approval allows the proposal to advance to the next stage of the designation process.

The proposal will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), which is the next authority in the process outlined for the proposed designation.

Ramsar recognition would place the Roumari-Donduwa complex on the list of internationally recognised wetlands, subject to the formal designation process.

The initiative also represents an effort to secure wider recognition for the ecological value of the twin wetlands.

Deepor Beel, designated a Ramsar site in 2002, remains Assam's only Wetland of International Importance, according to the supplied background information.

For more than two decades, Deepor Beel has held that distinction for the state.

The Roumari-Donduwa proposal could change that position by adding another internationally recognised wetland to Assam's list.

If the proposal progresses successfully through the Union Ministry's process, the twin wetlands would become Assam's second Ramsar site.

The proposed designation therefore represents an important step in Assam's efforts to secure international recognition for its wetlands, with the recorded waterbird population providing a key part of the case for Roumari and Donduwa.