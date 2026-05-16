Dilip Saikia assures support on Central Government Health Scheme(CGHS) issues

GUWAHATI: A nine-member delegation of the All India Services Pensioners Cell, Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, Assam Unit, Guwahati, met Dilip Saikia, MP from the Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency and State BJP President, Assam, and submitted a memorandum on pressing Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)-related issues in Guwahati.

The delegation was led by Paramesh Dutta, IAS (Retd.), President, and Devajyoti Hazarika, IAS (Retd.), Secretary. Other members included D. Upadhya, IPS (Retd.), Pradip Pujari, IPS (Retd.), Paresh Bordoloi, IPS (Retd.), Debajyoti Hazarika, IPS (Retd.), Brajenjit Singha, IPS (Retd.), K.K. Hazarika, IAS (Retd.), and Simanta Thakuria, IAS (Retd.).

The memorandum sought upgradation of Guwahati from Tier-II to Tier-I under CGHS as a special case, strengthening of Wellness Centre infrastructure, creation of specialist posts, immediate filling of vacancies, and inclusion of AIIMS Guwahati under CGHS coverage.

Dilip Saikia assured the delegation of his support and said he would take up the matter with the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare for early resolution. This information was stated in a press release.

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