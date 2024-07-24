Assam: MP Gaurav Gogoi Urges Gadkari on Urgent Repairs for NH 37

GUWAHATI: Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, met with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament to discuss the critical condition of National Highway 37 (NH 37) in Assam. The meeting spotlighted the urgent need for repairs on the highway, which has been deteriorating at an alarming rate.

Gogoi voiced his concerns about the deteriorating state of NH 37, emphasizing the challenges faced with the tendering process for the Jorhat to Jhanji section, which extends to Dibrugarh. He revealed that the tender process for this section has been initiated and canceled three times, casting doubt on the success of the ongoing fourth attempt.

In his interaction with Gadkari, Gogoi underlined the essential role of NH 37 as a critical lifeline for residents and commuters in Assam. Despite several efforts to address the highway's condition, including a letter in July 2023, a "Matter Under Rule 377" during the previous winter session of the 17th Lok Sabha, and another letter on January 12, 2024, substantial improvements have remained elusive.

The MP detailed specific issues along various sections of the highway. The stretch from Nagaon to Jakhalabandha has required repeated repairs due to defective construction, with cracks and uneven surfaces becoming apparent within a year. Despite raising these concerns with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NHAI officials, significant results have not been seen. The Numaligarh to Jorhat section also suffers from substandard riding quality due to inadequate supervision during construction. The segment from Jorhat to Jhanji and onward to Dibrugarh remains incomplete, leading to numerous road accidents and fatalities.

Gogoi noted that despite a recent visit by the Prime Minister to Teok (Jorhat), which may have highlighted the poor conditions of NH 37, no significant changes have been made. He attributed previous delays to the financial instability and capability issues of past contractors.

With heavy rainfall impacting Assam and the Northeast region, Gogoi proposed that concrete roads be considered over bituminous ones to enhance durability and longevity. He has urged Gadkari to intervene promptly to address these urgent issues, oversee necessary repairs, and ensure the timely completion of the 4-lane highway for public benefit.