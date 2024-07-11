Assam MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Says Floods Are Not the Time For Politics

Bokakhat: Speaking to the public of the Bokakhat region of the state, the Member of Parliament representing the Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa mentioned that the floods are not the time for politics. He also alleged that the opposition is exploiting the situation for their political gains.

Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa made this comment during his visit to the Summer Training Camp of The Challenger Cricket Club in Bokakhat. He mentioned that the prices of multiple essential commodities have increased to new heights recently creating problems for the citizens. However, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa mentioned that the Assam floods were not a time for politics. “It’s not the time for politics during floods. The opposition is exploiting the situation for political gain. As for the price rise, it’s impossible to prevent it right now, and prices will inevitably skyrocket,” said the Member of Parliament.

It must be noted that the prices of fresh vegetables and several other essential commodities have skyrocketed in recent time. Even though the district administration has taken initiatives towards the monitoring of prices of essential commodities, especially food-related items, the prices continue to rise in the capital city of Guwahati as well. This triggered a protest by the residents of the city in the Zoo Road locality of the city recently.

The protesters mentioned that it is the government’s duty to control the price of such essential commodities, but they have failed miserably in this duty. They added that inflation has put several food items out of reach of the middle class, thus compromising their nutritional needs. They also said that the retailers often pointed out the rise in prices at the source by wholesalers and stockists, which can be regulated by the authorities.