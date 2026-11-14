Assam: MP Kanad Purkayastha slams Congress at Dhubri meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An intellectual citizens’ meeting titled ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ (Ganatantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao) was organised by the Conscious Citizens’ Forum of Dhubri district at the Pramathesh Chandra Barua Open-Air Theatre (Children’s Park) in Dhubri on Thursday, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha.

The meeting was presided over by BJP Dhubri district President Ranjit Kumar Ray, while MP Purkayastha addressed the gathering, launching a sharp attack on the Congress and other opposition parties over their alleged failure to discharge their constitutional responsibilities as a constructive opposition.

Purkayastha said that questioning the government’s shortcomings was an essential part of democracy, but repeatedly insulting the office of the Prime Minister, opposing decisions taken in national interest, undermining democratic institutions, and making unsubstantiated allegations of electoral malpractice amounted to disrespecting the people’s mandate.

Criticising the Congress, he alleged that the party had failed to understand its role as an opposition since losing power at the Centre and was prioritising political ambitions over national interests. He further alleged that certain opposition parties were associating with anti-India forces, foreign-based individuals, organisations, and NGOs in their bid to regain political power.