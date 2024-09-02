Assam: MP Rwngwra Narzary inaugurates ‘Sakhi’ One Stop Centre in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant move towards enhancing security for women in BTR, ‘Sakhi’, One Stop Centre was inaugurated on Saturday by MP Rwngra Narzary at Balajan, BPHC campus in Kokrajhar. The One Stop Centre is a testament to BTR’s commitment towards safeguarding and supporting women. This critical initiative aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for women affected by violence and abuse, offering them access to integrated services under one roof.

The event was also attended by key figures, including Executive Member (EM) of BTC Women & Child Development Department, Gautam Das, Kokrajhar DC Pradip Kumar Dwivedi, ADC Kabita Deka, Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department, Jatin Bora, and other dignitaries and officials.

During the inauguration, MP Rwngra Narzary highlighted the critical role of the One-Stop Centre, explaining that it will serve as a centralized hub for survivors of violence to receive essential services such as emergency medical care, legal assistance, police support, counselling, and temporary shelter for up to five days.

EM Gautam Das, in his address, underscored the importance of the centre, noting that it is designed to provide prompt and comprehensive help to women in distress, while DC Pradip Kumar Dwivedi congratulated the department on this initiative, expressing hope that it will offer much-needed support to many women in need.

