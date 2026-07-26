Assam: MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain visit flood relief camp at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Member of Parliament and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi, along with Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain, visited the flood relief camp at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School today and interacted with the flood-affected families staying there.

Gaurav Gogoi distributed food supplies to the 81 families taking shelter at the camp, as well as to other affected people. He also inquired about the condition of the flood victims’ homes and discussed the government relief measures being provided.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakibul Hussain said that it was essential for the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to visit Assam in view of the state’s severe flood situation. He stressed that, instead of engaging in politics, the Central Government should extend all possible assistance for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Assam.

Responding to a journalist’s question regarding the student movement in Delhi, Hussain alleged that many students had been permanently affected. He questioned why such a situation had been allowed to develop if the authorities intended to act in that manner, and claimed that the fall of the government had become inevitable.

Both MPs appealed to the public to come forward and support people affected by the ongoing floods.

Also Read: PM Modi takes stock of flood situation, assures Assam government of all possible help