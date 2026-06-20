Assam: Much-needed bamboo bridge constructed over Dichoi River

Manikomala Foundation steps in to address a long-standing infrastructure gap. For years, residents and schoolchildren risked their lives crossing the Dichoi River by boat or swimming due to the absence of a permanent bridge.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of the Dichoi Gaon Panchayat area under Mahura Mouza in Bokakhat sub-division have been facing severe transportation difficulties for years due to the absence of proper crossing facilities over the Dichoi River on the Bhalukaguri–Kemeri connecting road. Because of the lack of a bridge, local people, including school students, have had to cross the river either by small boats or by swimming.

It is noteworthy that this road serves as an important communication route for several villages, including Bamun Chapori, Siyal Chapori, Kemeri, Salami, and Maj Dalpa. During the monsoon season, rising water levels and strong currents make travel extremely hazardous, forcing residents to cope with difficult and dangerous conditions.

To overcome this long-standing problem, locals had repeatedly appealed to the government and concerned authorities to construct a bridge, but to no avail.

Recognising the hardships faced by the people, Manikomala Patgiri, proprietor of the Manikomala Foundation in Bokakhat, stepped forward to help. To ease transportation difficulties during the rainy season, she arranged for the construction of a bamboo bridge across the river.

She formally inaugurated the bridge on Friday for public use. Responding to requests from locals, she also assured them that efforts would be made in the future to provide a more permanent structure by installing concrete pillars and developing the bridge into a durable crossing.

The people of the area praised and thanked Manikomala Patgiri for her generous and humanitarian initiative.

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