Tinsukia Municipal Board’s landfill near Tingrai River raises environmental concerns

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TINSUKIA: The landfill site of the Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) at Hugrijan has come under scrutiny for allegedly violating provisions of the recently notified Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026. The dumping ground is located less than 30 metres from the Tingrai River and around 100 metres from National Highway 315A, despite rules requiring landfill sites to be at least 100 metres from rivers and 200 metres from highways.

Satellite imagery indicates that the two-acre landfill, situated at Hugrijan, lies dangerously close to the river. The site is a prominent sight for commuters travelling between Tinsukia and Duliajan, with large mounds of waste visible amid the tea gardens of Upper Assam.

Environmentalists have expressed concern over the location of the landfill and the potential threat of pollution, especially during the monsoon season. They have urged authorities to act in accordance with the "Precautionary Principle" to prevent toxic surface runoff and landfill leachate from entering the Tingrai River.

The SWM Rules, 2026 clearly prohibit the release of leachate into the open environment and require measures to stop contaminated runoff from reaching rivers, streams, ponds or other water bodies. At the Hugrijan site, a stormwater drain runs alongside the landfill boundary and eventually joins the Tingrai River, raising fears that runoff from the dumping yard could enter the waterway.

Experts point to studies highlighting the environmental risks posed by landfill contamination. A recent study by the Department of Environmental Science at the Central University of Rajasthan found high concentrations of Bisphenol-A (BPA) in soil and water samples near a Jaipur dumping site. BPA, commonly used in food-grade plastics and packaging materials, is classified as an endocrine-disrupting chemical and has been linked to reproductive, metabolic and neurological disorders.

Researchers have noted that routine testing of water and agricultural soil in India does not currently include BPA, as no specific government regulations exist for monitoring the chemical.

Responding to concerns, TMB chairman Pulok Chetia said a proposal has been submitted for the construction of a boundary wall around the landfill. TMB Chief Executive Officer Dr Nayan Jyoti Nath stated that material recovery facilities have leachate treatment plants and maintained that the dumping site complies with guidelines prescribed by the Pollution Control Board.

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