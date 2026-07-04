Assam: Mudra Multipurpose Co-operative Society Served 600 Devotees at Ambubachi Mela

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: As part of its social responsibility initiatives, Mudra Multipurpose Co-operative Society (MCS) Ltd. organised a khichdi distribution programme during the recently concluded Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple. As part of the initiative, the society distributed around 600 plates of khichdi among devotees and pilgrims visiting the temple during the annual religious congregation. The programme was conducted under the supervision of the society’s Board of Directors, with the active participation of its staff members and volunteers, who ensured the smooth distribution of food to the devotees. The management of Mudra MCS Ltd. thanked its members, volunteers, and well-wishers for their support in making the programme a success.

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