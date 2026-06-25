Lakhs Throng to Kamakhya Temple as Ambubachi Mela Enters Fourth Day

Guwahati: Thousands of devotees continue to gather at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati as the Ambubachi Mela enters its third day, transforming the Nilachal Hills into a vibrant centre of faith and spirituality.

Devotees, saints, and ascetics from across India and abroad have arrived at the Shakti Peeth to participate in the annual Ambubachi event. The temple complex and surrounding areas are witnessing an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, with chants in praise of Goddess Kamakhya resonating throughout the Nilachal Hills.

Despite the intense heat and rain, thousands of devotees are queuing up in the hope of receiving the blessings of the Goddess and fulfilling their wishes. Prayers at Kamakhya during Ambubachi bring divine blessings and the fulfilment of heartfelt desires.

Several devotees have expressed dissatisfaction with certain administrative arrangements, alleging that inadequate planning and the presence of multiple barricades along key routes have caused inconvenience. Some pilgrims also claimed that several people fell ill while waiting in crowded conditions.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government has placed special emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene during the festival. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai visited the area from Bhootnath Cremation Ground to Kamakhya Temple to inspect sanitation measures and assess the overall situation. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and Municipal Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phukan accompanied him during the inspection.

The minister directed officials to ensure that cleanliness drives continue round the clock and urged them to perform their duties diligently. He also instructed officials deployed at the mela to regularly send photographs and live location updates.

In a related development, three officials , Abdul Hussain, Pradip Sharma and Shivashis Baruah were suspended with immediate effect for alleged negligence in duty during the Ambubachi Mela. The action was reportedly taken following deficiencies observed during the minister’s surprise inspection.