Assam: Muga silk weavers get hands-on training in Hajo

HAJO: In a significant move to bolster Assam’s sericulture sector, a day-long training programme on Muga silk reeling was held on Thursday at Ramdia in Kamrup district, as part of the ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman’ (MRMA) campaign. The event, organized by the Regional Silk Technological Research Station (RSTRS), Guwahati, aimed to equip local artisans with modern techniques to improve productivity and quality.

Over 65 local weavers, reelers, and women entrepreneurs attended the programme, which provided hands-on training and live demonstrations of improved Muga reeling machinery. Participants expressed their satisfaction, noting that the practical exposure would help them enhance efficiency and increase their income.

Speaking at the event, Abhishek Tripathi, Scientist-B, RSTRS-CSTRI, emphasized the importance of adopting advanced technologies to strengthen the Muga sector. The programme also saw the presence of several key dignitaries, including Dr Kartik Neog, Director, CMERTI, and Dr Naveen V Padaki, Scientist-D, RSTRS, who highlighted the need to blend traditional knowledge with modern innovation for sustainable growth.

Nagaesh, Regional Officer, Central Silk Board (CSB) Guwahati, assured continued support under the Silk Samagra scheme, while Noren Malakar, Joint Director, Department of Sericulture, Assam, underlined the state’s role in supporting the sector.

The event concluded with a strong message that integrating modern reeling practices with Assam’s rich tradition could empower women reelers, uplift livelihoods, and preserve the heritage of Muga silk. It marked another step in the MRMA campaign’s mission to promote sustainable sericulture practices across the state.

