Assam: Nagaland woman alleges harassment at Kamrup district hospital

PALASBARI: A shocking incident at Life Save Hospital at Bijaynagar in Kamrup district has once again raised concerns about patient safety in private healthcare facilities.

A young woman from Nagaland has accused a hospital employee of sexual harassment during a medical procedure on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Nazrul Islam, a CT scan technician from Barpeta district, allegedly asked the woman to remove her clothes and is further accused of touching her inappropriately.

Following the complaint, police promptly arrested the accused staff member. He is currently in custody, and legal proceedings are expected to follow.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among local residents and civil society groups, who have demanded stricter oversight of private hospitals in the state. Community leaders stressed that such incidents not only traumatize victims but also erode public trust in the healthcare system. Observers noted that recurring reports of misconduct and negligence in both government and private health institutions raised urgent questions about accountability and regulatory enforcement in Assam’s healthcare sector.

