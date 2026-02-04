Symposium on Contemporary Assamese Poetry Held at Tezpur University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A one-day symposium on ‘Contemporary Assamese Poetry,’ jointly organized by Xahitya Akademi and the Department of Assamese, Tezpur University, was held at the Council Hall, Tezpur University. The symposium brought together eminent scholars, poets, and academics to deliberate on the evolution, philosophy, and future of Assamese poetry within the larger Indian and global literary context.

Delivering his address, Diganta Biswa Sarma, Convener, Assamese Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, strongly critiqued what he termed neo-American criticism. He asserted that the Assamese literary tradition did not require external critical frameworks, pointing out that Assam had already witnessed the emergence of Neo-Vaishnavism in the 16th century, long before modern Western theories took shape. Sarma highlighted that humanism had been clearly defined in Hemkosh. Taking a critical dig at postmodernism, he remarked that nobody truly knew what postmodernism was, adding that the discourse has already moved to what is now being called post-postmodernism. He further noted that a colonial mindset had constrained indigenous knowledge systems.

In his inaugural address, Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, Vice-Chancellor (Acting), Tezpur University, emphasized that the functionality of a language was crucial for its survival. He observed that language must have practical and social usage to sustain its identity. While stressing the importance of respecting all languages, he cautioned against imposing any language on others. He also remarked that literature could not merely be ‘taught’ in a mechanical sense, but must be experienced and lived.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof M Kamaluddin Ahmed, Department of Assamese, Gauhati University. He observed that European modernism and Indian modernism developed in parallel, and that Assamese modernism emerged simultaneously within this broader framework. Speaking on mysticism and modern poetry in Assam, he referred to Sri Aurobindo’s views on the future of Indian poetry, elaborating on the objectives of Indian poetic traditions. He discussed the nuanced relationship between words and meanings in poetry and noted that contemporary Assamese poetry strongly reflected the socio-political realities of Assam. He further observed that symbolism had largely been disregarded in contemporary Assamese poetry, marking a significant shift in poetic expression.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Tezpur University.

