Assam: Mushroom farming opens new avenue of success for Chitta Tamuli

From private job to successful mushroom farmer...

A correspondent

NALBARI: NALBARI: Chitta Tamuli, an emerging farmer from Tilana village under East Nalbari Development Block, has shown how mushroom cultivation with modest investment can provide a sustainable livelihood.

After working for nearly 15 years in a private company, Tamuli left his job and took up agriculture. Since March 2021, he has been cultivating mushrooms after completing a 10-day scientific training programme at the RSETI training centre in Paikarkuchi, Nalbari. He initially started with just 40 mushroom cylinders. Over the years, Tamuli steadily expanded his operation and now maintains around 2,800 cylinders. His produce has gained a foothold in the local market, earning him an average monthly income of around Rs 30,000.

Tamuli credits the Nalbari District Agriculture Department and the Block Technology Manager of ATMA, East Nalbari, for their guidance and support. He has also received equipment and materials, including a chaff cutter, shade net and spraying machine, which have helped strengthen his production.

His activities have been documented through Krishi Mapping, while he continues scientific mushroom cultivation under the ATMA scheme implemented through the Nalbari Agriculture Department.

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