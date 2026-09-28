Assam: MusicAbility edition 4 celebrates music, inclusion and friendship in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: MusicAbility: Edition 4, an initiative celebrating the power of music, inclusion and friendship, was held at the Dr. John Berry White Auditorium of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, on Saturday.

Organised in collaboration with the Assam Medical College Teachers’ Association (AMCTA) and the Assam Medical College Students’ Union (AMCSU), the event brought together musicians, students, artists and members of the community to celebrate musical talent and promote inclusion.

The programme featured performances by neurodivergent pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita and visually impaired singer Vivek Sharma. Students of Moran Blind School presented the opening performance, setting the tone for an evening centred on talent, dignity and inclusion.

The audience was also treated to performances by legendary Shillong-based singer-songwriter Lou Majaw, music director and accordionist Rupam Talukdar, guitarist Riaz Ahmed and drummer Nilutpal Nath.

National Award-winning filmmaker and critic Utpal Borpujari attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

MusicAbility is a humble initiative aimed at creating an inclusive platform where artists with disabilities can showcase their abilities and receive recognition for their musical excellence. The initiative seeks to create a space of hope, joy and dignity while highlighting the transformative power of music.

Previous editions of MusicAbility were held at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, and at Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, Lakhimpur.

The initiative also seeks to collaborate with cultural organisations and educational institutions to create greater awareness about disability rights and provide artists with disabilities greater support, recognition and resources.

The fourth edition concluded with an emphasis on the role of music in bringing people together and creating a more inclusive and compassionate society, stated a press release.

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