Assam: Muslims Extend Support to Hindu Rally with Refreshments

GUWAHATI: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Assamese Muslims stepped forward to assist a Hindu religious rally by providing refreshments.
Despite their observance of a fast, the Muslim community members offered sweets to the participants, showcasing a spirit of unity and cooperation.
This gesture highlights the strong bonds and mutual respect among different religious groups in the region.
If we delve into history of the Hindu Muslim unity, we discover that our neighboring Muslim countries are essentially our own sister nations. India has maintained trade relations with the Arabs since before the birth of Prophet Mohammed. Among the early converts to Islam was the Mastila community.
The spices and perfumes from Malabar held great value and interest for the Arabs. Following Prophet Mohammed's guidance, oppressed communities in Kerala embraced Islam to escape caste-based oppression.
This is evident in the fact that while the average percentage of Scheduled Caste (SC) population in the country is 16 percent, in Kerala, it is only 9 percent. Those who felt oppressed found liberation through conversion to Islam or Christianity.
Between 1921 and 1941, numerous individuals from 'untouchable' castes in Hyderabad also embraced Islam. In 1911, the Malas and Mahars numbered 11,37,589, which decreased to 10,76,539 by the 1931 Census. Similar instances are found across the country.
India, the cradle of various religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, has been a home for millennia to communities such as Jews, Zoroastrians, Muslims, and Christians.
While the vast majority of citizens from all religious backgrounds peacefully coexist, maintaining a consciousness of religious freedom and minority rights, instances of violence between religious groups do unfortunately arise at times.
Indians consider religious tolerance to be a fundamental aspect of their national identity. Across various religious communities, the majority believe that respecting all religions is crucial to being "truly Indian."
This value of tolerance is seen both as a religious and civic principle, with Indians united in the belief that respecting other religions is a significant part of their religious community membership.
