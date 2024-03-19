Assam: Muslims Extend Support to Hindu Rally with Refreshments

GUWAHATI: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Assamese Muslims stepped forward to assist a Hindu religious rally by providing refreshments.

Despite their observance of a fast, the Muslim community members offered sweets to the participants, showcasing a spirit of unity and cooperation.

This gesture highlights the strong bonds and mutual respect among different religious groups in the region.

If we delve into history of the Hindu Muslim unity, we discover that our neighboring Muslim countries are essentially our own sister nations. India has maintained trade relations with the Arabs since before the birth of Prophet Mohammed. Among the early converts to Islam was the Mastila community.