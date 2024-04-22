Assam: Mysterious Death of Police Constable Rattles Golaghat; Investigations Underway

GUWAHATI: The lifeless body of Police Constable Rana Veer Chauren was found under mysterious circumstances within the confines of Golaghat police station premises. The discovery has left both authorities and the community in shock and bewilderment.

Hailing from Kokrajhar, Chauren had been deployed for election duty in Golaghat before his sudden disappearance. His absence had raised concerns among his colleagues and superiors, prompting a search that tragically concluded with the discovery of his body.

The circumstances surrounding Chauren's demise are shrouded in uncertainty. His body was found floating in a pond on the premises, adding a layer of complexity to an already perplexing situation. The sudden and unexplained nature of his death has sparked intrigue and concern among those involved in the investigation.

Following the retrieval of Constable Chauren's body, authorities swiftly moved to transport it to the Shaheed Kushal Kowar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for a thorough post-mortem examination. The examination aims to shed light on the cause of death and provide crucial insights into the circumstances leading to Chauren's tragic end.

In response to the alarming discovery, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation to unravel the enigmatic circumstances surrounding Chauren's demise. The investigation encompasses a thorough examination of the scene, gathering of evidence, and interviews with individuals connected to Chauren to piece together the events leading up to his death.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Constable Chauren's activities in the days leading up to his disappearance to come forward and assist with the investigation. Every detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in understanding the events that led to this tragic loss.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, grappling with the shock of losing one of their own under such mysterious circumstances. The untimely death of Constable Rana Veer Chauren has cast a somber cloud over Golaghat, prompting a collective call for answers and justice in the face of this inexplicable tragedy.