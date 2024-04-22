Guwahati: 4 Arrested As Cyber Crime Racket Busted

Three of the four scamsters hails from West Bengal. The culprits have been identified as 18-year-old Dipak Singh of Hugli, 45-year-old Rupam Goswami of Paschim Mednipur and 44-year-old Firoz Khan hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district and the other fraudster has been identified as 21-year-old Shlok Kumar of Bihar’s Khagaria.

This operation was led by Pranjal Baruah, the ACP of Basistha police station, who said that of late, there have been several cases of cyber financial fraud reported at the police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The cop revealed that the police received credible information about the presence of such a gang in the city which had been operating from a rented house in Guwahati's Bhetapara locality.

The ACP added that the cyber criminals were apprehended on Thursday based on the reliable intel which they received.