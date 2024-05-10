Assam: Mysterious Deaths Befall Couple in Baghjaan Locality in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: The Baghjaan locality in Jakhalabandha Nagaon, found itself enshrouded in mystery. This resulted from a sequence of unsettling events. The distress was sparked by the startling discovery of the body of Balaram Chettri and Pavitra Devi.

Chettri aged sixty-five and Devi, at forty-three comprised a couple. They hailed from Dimapur. The strong clasp of death gripped their lifeless bodies. Nearby, a bottle believed to hold poison was discovered.

The community was rocked by this shocking disclosure. Residents found themselves wrestling with a residual aftermath. Unanswered queries remained abundant.

Early in the day local residents stumbled on the grim scene. This launched immediate law enforcement response. Jakhalabandha police station received the harrowing report. A law enforcement unit hurriedly arrived at the location. Their duty was clear. They were to kickstart the investigation process.

Afterward, the bodies were transported for post-mortem examination. This measure was to glean extra information. The focal point was the upsetting events leading up to their death. The purpose was to ascertain the tragic circumstances. The ultimate goal was to understand their untimely demise.

Initial inquiries claimed Chettri and Devi embarked on a journey from Dimapur. Their aim was to visit relatives residing nearby. A profound purpose inspired their visit. However an unexpected turn of events overshadowed this intent. As a result, their tragic demise took place. The community is now wrestling with shock and disbelief. Authorities have marshalled resources to probe further into this baffling circumstance.

In the sombre atmosphere of Baghjaan a united crime probe team has embarked. Their task is double-layered. They have to scrutinize the site meticulously. Furthermore, they need to gather crucial evidence. Despite their constant efforts law enforcement has been unable to determine the precise cause of the couple's mournful demise. This mystery incites the community's desire for clear explanations.

The police department of Nagaon has reassured the public. They have publicly affirmed their commitment to resolving unclear details surrounding the premature passing of Chettri and Devi. Their investigation is in its nascent stages. Authorities remain cautious about immature speculation.