Guwahati: Mystery Surrounds Security Guard's Death in Guwahati's Patharquarry

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident that occured in Guwahati city, a lifeless body of a security guard was found in the office premises of the Additional Director of Health Services in Patharquarry area of ​​Guwahati. The death of alleged person who is claimed to be of Krishna Sharma, 52, has left the community in shock, and raised concerns about foul play. Deceased Sharma of Noonmati reportedly had started his work as usual the evening before. But his routine change turned out to be tragic when his body was found in the guard’s office around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene and found signs of distress, including foaming at Sharma's mouth and bleeding nose that had led to the suspicion of a possible foul play. The Noonmati police was being immediately informed to inspect the matter and law enforcement personnel immediately reached the spot to secure the area and rescue the deceased. With family members revealing the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death, preconceived notions of premeditated murder abound.

Responding to the alarming situation, the police launched an official investigation and registered a statement to reveal the truth behind Sharma’s untimely death. The body has been sent to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a thorough post-mortem examination aimed at shedding light on the cause and any cause of death.

While authorities are delving into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death, Guwahati residents are still in limbo, awaiting answers and justice for the dead bodyguard. The investigation is ongoing, and the community is hoping for swift and decisive action to bring this strange case to a close.

