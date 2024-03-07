Assam: Mysterious Illness Leaves 14 Dead In Goalpara

GOALPARA: An unidentified illness has been reported in villages falling under Goalpara district's Dwarka Gaon Panchayat, sparking concerns among its residents.
As many as 14 people have lost their lives so far due to this mysterious illness, whose symptoms are similar to that of jaundice.
As per official sources, the illness has claimed 11 lives till now but the data compiled since December reveals that 14 individuals have succumbed to it.
No. 1 Borjhar-Nadiapara, Bamundanga, Dwapara, and Mojaipara are the villages which have been affected by the outbreak that has incited a sense of panic among the locals. Among the deceased, residents of Tilapara and Chotadamal villages are prominent.
Six individuals struck by this illness are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The heath department teams are present in the affected areas, collecting crucial information and monitoring the condition of patients closely.
