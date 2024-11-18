Assam: Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death In Kaziranga, Infighting Suspected

KAZIRANGA: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam witnessed a sombre morning on Monday as forest officials recovered the lifeless body of a tiger from the Haranbali Chapori area. The majestic predator’s death has raised questions and sparked speculations, with officials suspecting natural or territorial causes.
The carcass was found after reports surfaced about an injured tiger loitering in the area. Responding promptly, forest officials rushed to the spot and discovered the lifeless animal. Preliminary investigations suggest infighting as a possible cause, a common occurrence among tigers fiercely guarding their territories. However, old age is another potential factor under consideration.
“We are awaiting the post-mortem results for a conclusive cause of death,” said a senior forest official. A team of veterinarians has already collected vital samples, and the forest department is leaving no stones unturned to determine what led to the death of this apex predator.
Meanwhile,on October 8, 2024, forest workers patrolling the Rani Nangal beat near the border of Amangarh and Corbett Tiger Reserve found the carcass of an eight-year-old tiger on Sunday. The incident prompted a joint inspection by senior officials from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand forest departments.
The patrol team, led by Vipin Kumar along with colleagues Jafar Ali and Manoj Kumar, discovered the tiger with all its body parts intact. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh stated, “Preliminary observations suggest the tiger may have died due to illness. However, we are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.”
Officials also noted that pugmark analysis indicated that the tiger might have wandered from Corbett into Amangarh, as the carcass was found just 10 metres inside the latter's territory.
The tiger’s death raises concerns about the health and monitoring of tiger populations in the region. Conservationists stressed the importance of early detection and treatment of illnesses to prevent further losses. The post-mortem findings are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tiger’s death.
