Assam: Leopard Carcass Found in Athabari Tea Estate

A carcass of a leopard was found on Wednesday morning in Deroi Division 2 No Garden which is under Athabari Tea Estate.
A Correspondent

DEMOW: A carcass of a leopard was found on Wednesday morning in Deroi Division 2 No Garden which is under Athabari Tea Estate. The labourers of the tea garden saw the dead leopard when they were plucking the tea leaves in the garden and informed the Demow Forest Beat Office. The leopard was located and retrieved by representatives of the Demow Forest Beat Office. Forest sources claim that the leopard is a subadult. It was sent for post mortem.

