Assam: 3 Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Darrang records 6,97,958 electorates

MANGALDAI: Three Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Darrang election district has recorded a total of 6,97,958 electors in the final electoral roll published on Thursday with first January 2024 as the base date following special summary revision . Among the three assembly constituencies, 51 Dalgaon recorded the maximum of 2,97,846 voters, followed by 49 Sipajhar with 2,04,749 and 50 Mangaldai with 1,95,363. Final list showed an inclusion of 12,835 new voters where as there is a rise of 8133 voters comparing to that of the last year’s final publication.

Earlier in the draft the figure stood at 7,06,071. During the special summary revision names of altogether 25,794 voters were deleted while 8, 800 names were shifted and corrected. This has been informed to media by the District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey here at his office conference hall following ceremonial publication of the final electoral roll in presence of representatives of different recognized political parties. Additional District Commissioner, Darrang in charge of Election Nabadeep Changmai, Mangaldai Election Officer Debasish Borthakur and others were also present on the occasion. In the recent delimitation exercise, the number of assembly segments was reduced to three from erstwhile four Legislative Assembly Constituencies.

