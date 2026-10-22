Assam Naamghar Robbery: Mysterious Flash in Inner Sanctum Follows Daring Burglary

A daring burglary at the Jagun Kendriya Naamghar in Tinsukia district, Assam, has left both the community and local authorities mystified. The incident took an unusual turn after surveillance cameras captured an unexplained phenomenon inside the shrine shortly after the crime occurred.

According to members of the naamghar management, miscreants broke into the prayer hall and decamped with six pairs of large traditional cymbals (taal), five pairs of brass bowls and plates, and ₹10,000 in cash from the donation box.

However, it is the subsequent CCTV footage that has become the central topic of discussion among residents. The recording reportedly shows a bright flash of light emerging directly from the manikut (the inner sanctum sanctorum) moments after the thieves left the premises.

“A bright light appeared to radiate from inside the manikut right after the thieves moved away,” noted a concerned member of the local community. While the theft has sparked widespread concern over the security of religious institutions in the area, the unexplained visual anomaly continues to fuel intense curiosity.

The police have launched an investigation into the burglary, while the exact source of the mysterious light flash remains unestablished.