Peace Key to Progress: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Urges Sincerity to Resolve Indo-Naga Issue

Nagaland Chief Minister and Naga People's Front (NPF) president Dr. Neiphiu Rio has strongly reiterated the need for an honourable, inclusive, and mutually acceptable solution to the decades-old Indo-Naga political issue.

Addressing the NPF's 64th Foundation Day at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Rio called upon all negotiating parties to demonstrate sincerity, understanding, and flexibility. “Without peace, our progress will always remain incomplete,” Rio asserted, highlighting that economic growth, investments, and employment generation depend entirely on a peaceful political settlement.

While clarifying that the NPF is not a direct negotiating party in the talks between the Government of India and Naga political groups, he emphasized that the party remains firmly committed to its role as a facilitator to bridge differences.

Rio appealed to civil society, tribal bodies, and negotiating teams to place the aspirations of the Naga people above individual or organizational differences.

Concurrently, the Chief Minister stressed that developmental initiatives—spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth entrepreneurship—will continue aggressively alongside the ongoing peace process.

Rio concluded by urging party workers to prioritize public service over power and strengthen the party's grassroots footprint across all 60 Assembly constituencies.