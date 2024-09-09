Assam: NABARD CGM Loken Das Visits Derapathar Watershed Project in Hojai District

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Chief General Manager of NABARD, Assam RO - Loken Das visited Hojai district on Saturday and reviewed various projects being implemented at Derapathar gram panchayat including Derapathar watershed project. During his visit, Das also planted 2000 valuable saplings of agarwood and sandalwood at Derapathar watershed project premises. He was accompanied by district agriculture officer, Hojai Ranjit Mishra Bhagawati, Divisional Forest officer, Nagaon South Division Dibya Jyoti Nath, AGM, NABARD Sankar Das, DDM, NABARD, Rajendar Perna, secretary to Gramya Unnayan Sangstha Mukut Deka, secretary of Hojai Unnayan Manch - Suraj Kumar Dutta where he was welcomed by members of village watershed committee and other 200 beneficiary farmers.

While addressing the occasion Chief General Manager Loken Das asserted that in addition to enhancing the tree coverage in the areas, the saplings plantation would inhibit erosion of top soil and provide a sustainable source of livelihood and income to the farmers. He however said in purview of watershed that under the full implementation phase, NABARD would support creation of 485 major and minor structure like check dam, percolation tank, water harvesting structure, control bunds, earthen bund farm ponds, staggered contour trenches etc in the field of 332 identified beneficiaries and also would support climate proofing interventions like installation of remote sensing automated wireless weather station, soil moisture sensor, solar pump, micro/drip irrigation system etc.

The participants guided by district agriculture officer as well as DFO expressed their gratitude to be a part of such noble initiative and also appreciated the collaborative effort of NABARD for the development of rural masses.

The chief general manager of NABARD also inaugurated a sanitary pad making unit, established in the premises of Pragati CLF, Derapathar. The unit is established by the trainees of LEDP on sanitary pads and bag making supported as well as sponsored by NABARD. Das ceremonially launched a brand of sanitary pads titled as ‘Naba Sakhi’ in presence of CLF and ASRLM representatives. Besides, he also visited the office of Thaisu Valley Agro Farmers Production Company Ltd, promoted under CSS -FPO scheme. Das noted the efforts of DDM Rajendra Perna in enabling the discussions with local sugar factories viz While Gold Agro Products and Ecotech Agro Mills.

