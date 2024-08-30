DIKSHa Lanka Concludes NABARD-Sponsored Skill Development Program for Assistant Electricians

NAGAON: The Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing (DIKSHa), Lanka has successfully concluded the NABARD-sponsored Skill Development Programme (SDP) on Assistant Electrician activity.

The valediction and the ceremonial distribution of toolkit as well as certificate of the training programme was held on Wednesday at the DIKSHa training centre where ADC, Hojai Dr Sonashree Brahma, DDM, NABARD Rajendar Perna, DGM, HR of Dalmia Cement North East Ltd. (DCNEL), Mrinal Baruah, LDM, Moucham Bora, SBI, Hojai, Chief Manager Ravi Kumar, CSR, Deputy manager, Jauga Mushahary, DIKSHa Centre Manager Sumit Paul were present as the special guests and invitees.

Briefing the session, DDM, NABARD, Rajendar Perna informed the gathering that the promotion of Off-Farm Sector is enshrined in the Mission Statement of NABARD and the same assumes significance in the context of the pressing need to reduce rural India’s dependence on agriculture income and encourage alternate livelihood options. He added that NABARD has been promoting skill building and entrepreneurship in rural areas through different types of programmes like Micro Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDPs), Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programmes (LEDPs), and Skill Development Programmes (SDPs) for wage/ self-employment. He also shared that during the event, the participants have been provided extensive training for over 400 hours and ten of the best trainees have already been selected for apprenticeship at DCNEL plant, Lanka.

ADC, Hojai Dr Sonashree Brahma inaugurated the event and in her inaugural speech, she informed the participants that there is huge demand for professionally trained electricians in the region and suggested that the trainees must develop on the skills acquired during the training. Besides, she accorded that the trainees can also consider to set up their own shops and congratulated NABARD and DBF for collaborating to organize the training for rural youth.

Motivating the participants on the occasion, the DGM-HR of DCNEL plant, Mrinal Baruah suggested that the trainees must strive hard to overcome all the hurdles in their path of success and also shared the inspirational achievements of many legends. He also requested NABARD to consider sanctioning more number of such programmes.

During their speech, the LDM, as well as the Chief Manager of SBI suggested that banks are always ready to support and shared the provisions of MUDRA and other schemes. Following the valedictory session, toolkits and certificates were distributed among all the participants by the invited dignitaries. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the DIKSHa Centre Manager Sumit Paul.

Also Read: Protest March in Haflong Against Rape of Hindu Women in Assam and Persecution in Bangladesh

Also watch: