Assam: NABARD organises special workshop on WLGSP

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To mark the advent of forthcoming 5th anniversary of the establishment of Union Ministry of Cooperation, NABARD along with the district administration & the Cooperation Dept of Nagaon district organized a special workshop on ‘World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan under Cooperative Sector’ (WLGSP-Coops) in the Conference Hall, of the office of DC, Nagaon. The workshop was attended by the ADC (Coop) Gopal Sarma, DRCS, ARCS, representatives from NCDC, FCI, DICC, BM of The ACAB Ltd., and chairmen and secretaries of various GPSSs from Nagaon district. Sensitising the participants during the workshop, the DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna, spoke about the key features and objectives of WLGSP approved by MoC, GoI on May 31, 2023, to address the challenges faced regarding the food grain storage, including the capacity deficits, wastage, distress sale, etc.

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