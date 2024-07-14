NABARD Marks 43rd Foundation Day with Celebrations in Udalguri District

Mangaldai: National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated its 43rd foundation day on Friday with a day-long programme at Gerua VCDC, of Bechimari Development Block of Udalguri district. NABARD has been formed by an Act of Parliament on July 12 of 1982 as a development bank of the nation for fostering rural prosperity.

The programme was jointly organized by Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) Bechimari (Part), NABARD Darrang & Udalguri and TDF PIA named ROAD. CFL conducted a special financial digital literacy camp wherein focus was given on social security scheme as well as KCC, JLG, MUDRA loans and start up India during the event. The event was participated by the tribal families of Bechimari development block associated with the tribal development programme of NABARD being implemented by NGO named ROAD along with other villagers.

AGM-DD, Darrang & Udalguri, Gaurav Kr Bhattacharjee, congratulated all the villagers, banker fraternities, LDM Udalguri, CFL Officials and channel partners in the auspicious day and appealed everyone to jointly associate with NABARD towards holistic development of Darrang & Udalguri district.

