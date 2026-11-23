A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The foundation stone of the Nagaon Book Fair 2026, organised by the cultural organisation Kallol, was laid today at the historic Nehrubali on the banks of the Kolong River, at the "Zubeen Garg" field in Nagaon.

Rupak Sarma, MLA of the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency and president of the Book Fair Organising Committee, formally laid the foundation stone in the presence of book lovers and distinguished personalities from Nagaon.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that Nagaon Book Fair has a distinctive cultural and literary legacy. He observed that although technological advancement has made information readily accessible through mobile phones, printed books continue to retain their unique significance. He emphasised that initiatives such as the Nagaon Book Fair play an important role in promoting reading habits and enhancing the appreciation of books. He urged individuals from diverse backgrounds to develop a reading habit for books and magazines.

The MLA also said that work is underway to develop the former residence of the Civil Surgeon, located in front of the Kallol Cultural Organisation, along with its surrounding premises, into a heritage centre. The proposed centre will feature a museum, a mobile library and a coffee house, and is expected to emerge as a hub of intellectual and cultural activities.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by Kallol Cultural Organisation president Lohit Kalita, joint general secretaries of the Book Fair Organising Committee Naushad Akhtar Hazarika and Shivananda Kakoti, social worker Devendra Singh Sehmi, Puniram Saikia and several other distinguished personalities.

The main entrance of the book fair has been dedicated to the memory of eminent Nagaon-born literary figures Navakanta Barua and Rudra Barua.

According to the organising committee, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been invited as the chief guest, while noted litterateur Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi is expected to attend the main programme. Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, along with MP Debashish Sharma, have also been invited as distinguished guests.

The ten-day Nagaon Book Fair, scheduled to begin on December 12, will feature a series of intellectual discussions, folk music performances and light classical music programmes.