Assam: Nagaon Book Fair 2026 to be held from December 12 to 22

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With the aim of strengthening the book movement, a preparatory meeting for the upcoming ‘Nagaon Book Fair 2026’ was held recently at the auditorium of ‘Kallol Sanskritik Gosthi’ under the presidency of Kallol President Lohit Kalita.

In the meeting, it was decided that the ‘Nagaon Book Fair 2026’ will be organised for ten days from December 12 to 22, 2026 at Nehrubali field. The fair will be organised by cultural organisation Kallol Sanskritik Gosthi in association with Nagaon district administration.

For the smooth conduct of the upcoming book fair, a strong Reception Committee has been formed. The meeting also formed the executive committee with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief patron, MLA Rupak Sarmah as President, District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia and Kallol President Lohit Kalita as working presidents, Naushad Akhtar Hazarika and Sibananda Kakati as joint general secretaries, and Shiva Prasad Sarma and Manik Dadara as joint treasurers.

A proposal placed by Naushad Akhtar Hazarika to name the 2026 book fair ground as ‘Zubeen Garg Kshetra’ in memory of legendary musical icon late Zubeen Garg was accepted by the house with huge applause.