Assam: Nagaon DC Aranyak Saikia inspects water resources and irrigation projects

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia inspected several important projects under the Water Resources and Irrigation Departments in Nagaon district to assess their progress and examine their present ground realities. During the inspection, the district commissioner visited various project sites in the Kaliabor area. He inspected the Brahmaputra river embankment at Hatimura and reviewed the existing flood protection measures. The District Commissioner also visited the approximately 90-metre stretch of the embankment at Hatimura that was recently washed away by the strong current of the Brahmaputra during the rising floodwaters. He took stock of the ongoing preventive and restoration measures being undertaken under the supervision of the Nagaon Water Resources Department to ensure permanent protection of the erosion-affected area.