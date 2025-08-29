Assam: Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma inspects encroached areas

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma on Thursday inspected the areas along the Kolong river and Morikolong beel that have been encroached, with the aim of evicting the encroachers.

DC Sharma traveled by a speedboat and covered a 10-kilometer stretch on both sides of the river, from Nehrubali to the east and west.

During the inspection, Sharma observed the reasons behind the stagnation of the Kolong river, which flows through the heart of Nagaon town. After the inspection, the District Commissioner instructed the owners of the houses built on the riverbanks to stop releasing untreated wastewater into the river and warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

The district administration has appealed to the owners of the houses built on encroached land along the Kolong river and Morikolong beel to vacate the land voluntarily. The administration has also sought the cooperation of the public in peacefully evicting the encroachers.

The inspection was attended by Additional District Commissioner Shouvik Bhuyan and Sadar Revenue Circle Officer Rishikesh Baruah, an official release added here.

Also Read: Thunderstorms Loom as Guwahati Braces for Torrential Rainfall

Also Watch;