Assam: Nagaon District Unit of All Assam District Administration Employees Union stage non-cooperation agitation

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the state, Nagaon District Unit of All Assam District Administration Employees Union also staged the non-cooperation agitation for fulfilment of their various demands including separate grade pay, implementation of old pension scheme in place of NPS etc. Over two hundred employees of district administration participated in the stir.

The district unit regretted saying that as per decision of its central leadership, the employees of the district administration staged a series of protest for fulfilment of their demands in the last part of the previous year. But the state government paid no heed to their demonstrations. All the employees of district administration abandoned all their official work and participated in the stir.

Also Read: Assam: New Sub-Divisional Officer Parikshit Thoudam assumes charge in Margherita

Also Watch: