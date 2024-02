TINSUKIA : Parikshit Thoudam, assumed the charge of new Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Margherita on Thursday. Prior to this incumbency, Thoudam served as the SDO (Sadar), Cachar. Preeti Kumari, who served as the ADC (i/c), Margherita has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department Government of Assam.

