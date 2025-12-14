Assam: Nagaon girl awarded PhD in Engineering from US University

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Dr Ananya Hazarika, a brilliant daughter of Nagaon, has brought laurels to the town and the state by achieving a PhD in Engineering from the prestigious Cleveland State University in the United States.

Dr Hazarika, a resident of Nagaon town, has been awarded a doctoral degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering by the Cleveland State University. She completed her schooling from Dhing Christ Jyoti School and Nagaon Christ Jyoti School, and later pursued her B.Tech from NEHU, Shillong, and M.Tech from IIT, Guwahati.

She joined Cleveland State University in August 2021 as a full-time PhD student and successfully completed her research in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Her research papers have been published in several international journals, garnering significant attention and acclaim.

Dr Hazarika’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Her parents, Tarun Hazarika and Banti Hazarika, are overjoyed at her success. Ananya’s achievement is an inspiration to students across the state, and her appointment as a senior researcher at Fujitsu, a multinational company, is a feather in her cap.

Dr Hazarika’s convocation ceremony was held on December 12, where she received her PhD degree. She will be joining her new role in Pittsburgh, USA, in the first week of January.

The people of Nagaon and Assam are proud of Dr Ananya Hazarika’s achievement, and her success is a shining example for young students to follow.

