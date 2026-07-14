Assam: Nagaon Lions Club inducts new 56th executive committee for 2026-27

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Lions Club today held a formal installation ceremony to induct its newly elected 56th executive committee for the year 2026-27. Outgoing President Jiten Agarwala formally handed over the charge of President to the newly elected President, Saranga Ballabh Goswami, during the event.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Animesh Baruah, former District Governor of 322 D District, who had come from Jorhat especially for the occasion. Along with President Saranga Ballabh Goswami, Secretary Aman Saha, Treasurer Mahesh Jalan, and Marketing Chairperson Biswajit Mahanta also took the oath of office. The members of the Board of Directors were also administered the oath by former District Governor Animesh Baruah.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing President presented a detailed report of the various social service activities carried out smoothly and successfully throughout the year. Highlighting the spirit of service and dedication, he also felicitated several Lion members for their outstanding performance and contribution.

The awardees included Ganga Ballabh Goswami, Jugal Agarwala, Devendra Singh Chehami, Gurucharan Singh, Hardarshan Singh, Surendra Karwa, Binod Kheatawat, Ranjit Tamuli Phukan, Basanta Bordoloi, Inamul Majid, Mahabir Agarwala, Himmat Singh Solanki, Dhirraj Bordoloi, Ajay Mittal, Malchand Agarwala, Pankaj Bezbaruah, Monika Saha, Gouri Sengupta, Richa Agarwala, and Mala Sharma.

The solemn ceremony witnessed a full house with many invited guests from various organizations gracing the event, making it a memorable day for the Nagaon Lions Club fraternity.

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