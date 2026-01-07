Nagaon Lions Club marks Melvin Jones’ birth month with meal drive

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: On the occasion of the birth month of Melvin Jones, the founder and guiding figure of the Lions Club and a thinker dedicated to the upliftment of people of all religions and castes, the Nagaon Lions Club organized a meal distribution programme for the poor and destitute on Tuesday.

Under this noble initiative, meals, sweet packets, and bottles of drinking water were distributed among many needy people present in front of Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Jagannath Temple, and Gurusthan by the club members.

