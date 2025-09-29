Assam: Nagaon Lions Club organizes art competition for world peace

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In an initiative to promote peace and unity, the Nagaon Lions Club, in collaboration with pioneer cultural organization Kallol Sangskritik Gosthi, organized an art competition for children at Kallol Art School in Nagaon on Sunday. The theme of the competition was ‘We are all one on this earth,’ emphasizing the importance of global unity and peace.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from young artists, who showcased their creativity and talent through their artwork. The competition aimed to instil a sense of oneness and harmony among children, encouraging them to think beyond boundaries and differences.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Tikendrajit Saikia, Principal of Kallol Art School, Noushad Akhtar Hazarika, General Secretary of Kallol Sangskritik Gosthi, Jeeten Agarwala, President of Nagaon Lions Club, Maharsi Vishal Bordoloi, Secretary of Nagaon Lions Club, and other esteemed members of both organizations.

Dhritiman Bora secured the first position, Nayeem Roj took the second, while Rahat Ahmed claimed the third position. The event concluded on a positive note, with participants and attendees alike inspired by the message of peace and unity.

Also Read: Anupurvik Art and Craft Institute Hosts Republic Day Drawing Competition in Nagaon

Also Watch: