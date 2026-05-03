Assam: Nagaon Police bust drug racket, seize cash & vehicle

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Nagaon Police achieved significant success during a late-night anti-drug operation carried out on Thursday in Nagaon district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Nagaon Sadar Police Station launched a targeted operation along the busy Public Works Department (PWD) road connecting Nagaon and Dhing near Nagaon town. During the operation, police intercepted a four-wheeler that had allegedly been used for drug transportation into the town for a considerable period.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered a substantial quantity of suspected narcotic substances and apprehended a notorious drug peddler identified as Haibur Islam. Officials also recovered cash amounting to ?2.16 lakh from his possession, believed to be linked to the illegal drug trade.

The police further seized the vehicle used in the alleged trafficking operation-a Hyundai i20 bearing registration number AS-02-Q-6141.

According to police sources, the accused had reportedly been involved in drug trafficking activities in Nagaon town and several adjoining areas for a long time. The successful operation is being viewed as another strong step by Nagaon Police in its continuing crackdown against the growing menace of narcotics in the district.

The arrested individual is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway to identify possible links and networks associated with the drug supply chain. Officials indicated that more arrests and recoveries may follow as the investigation progresses.

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