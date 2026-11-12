Assam: Nagaon police seize huge quantity of cannabis

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major crackdown on the illegal cannabis trade, police from the Haibargaon police outpost conducted a raid at Katimari Grant, on the outskirts of Nagaon town, on Wednesday afternoon and arrested five persons allegedly involved in the illegal cannabis business. A huge quantity of cannabis was also seized during the operation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Farijul Haque, Achinur, Moinul Haque, Arun Bora, and Manoj Bora.

According to sources, acting on a specific tip-off, a police team from Haibargaon police outpost launched an operation at the residence of one Farijul Haque at Katimari Grant around noon on Wednesday. During the operation, police apprehended the five individuals. A thorough search of the house led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of cannabis.

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