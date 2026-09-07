Assam: Nagaon Tarani Sangha celebrates centenary with day-long programme

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The centenary celebration of Nagaon Tarani Sangha, one of the oldest Tarani associations in Assam, was held at Nagaon Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday with a day-long programme.

Nagaon Tarani Sangha was formed in 1926 during the British era when Tarani practitioners associated with the Nagaon court came together. The association is believed to have been established through the initiative of Arun Chandra Sharma. However, lawyers and Tarani practitioners had been working together in Nagaon since 1833.

The centenary programme began with the hoisting of the association’s flag by president Abdul Mannan, followed by a tribute-paying ceremony.

At the afternoon open meeting, chaired by Abdul Mannan, Nagaon Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Manshreepurna Khaound attended as the chief guest. She praised the contribution of Tarani practitioners to public welfare. Former Nagaon Commissioner Debashish Sharma, another chief guest, described Tarani practitioners as an important part of the judicial process and said their responsibilities were challenging.

Centenary Celebration Committee president Abu Bakkar Siddique delivered the welcome address, while secretary Dibakar Sharma explained the objectives of the meeting. The souvenir published to mark the centenary was unveiled by eminent short-story writer Shivananda Kakati.

Also Read: Assam: 95th Annual session of Sankardeva Sangha’s Nagaon unit concludes