Assam: Nagaon to send 50,000 relief food packets to flood-hit Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant humanitarian initiative to support families devastated by the recent floods in Sivasagar district, the Nagaon district administration has launched a large-scale relief operation, aiming to dispatch more than 50,000 food relief packets.

Responding to the appeal of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the relief assistance is being arranged through the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The operation is being carried out under the supervision of the Nagaon District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the district administration.

Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma informed that over 10,000 emergency food packets have already been sent to the flood-ravaged district, while preparations are underway to dispatch another 10,000 to 12,000 packets immediately. The administration has also planned to send an additional 16,000 packets in the next phase, with the overall target exceeding 50,000 relief packets.

Each relief packet contains 8 kilograms of rice, 2 kilograms of lentils, 1 litre of edible oil, and 500 grams of salt, ensuring immediate food support for flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Nagaon district continued to show signs of gradual improvement as water levels in all major rivers remained below the danger mark on Sunday.

Also Read: Assam: Sivasagar floods affect over 4 lakh people; rescue and relief operations intensified